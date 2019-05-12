Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R.m. Levi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.m. "Bob" Levi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R.m. "Bob" Levi Obituary
R.M. "Bob" Levi

Candler - Robert Millender "Bob" Levi, 90, of Candler, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Levi was a son of the late D. Bronson and Adalee Brooks Levi. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert M. Levi, II. He was raised by his grandfather, Robert Brooks, who remained very instrumental in his life.

Mr. Levi was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having enlisted and attended OCS and became a Navy Officer. He was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. He was successful in the insurance business, having formed his own company.

He was known as "R.M." to locals, and as "Bob" to his friends. He was very supportive of charities, including the American Indian School and the Tourettes Foundation.

Surviving are his daughter, Marla Jackson; son-in-law, Phillip Jackson; and 2 grandsons, Noah and Hunter Moore.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tourettes Foundation, https://tourette.org/.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now