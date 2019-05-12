|
|
R.M. "Bob" Levi
Candler - Robert Millender "Bob" Levi, 90, of Candler, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Levi was a son of the late D. Bronson and Adalee Brooks Levi. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert M. Levi, II. He was raised by his grandfather, Robert Brooks, who remained very instrumental in his life.
Mr. Levi was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having enlisted and attended OCS and became a Navy Officer. He was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. He was successful in the insurance business, having formed his own company.
He was known as "R.M." to locals, and as "Bob" to his friends. He was very supportive of charities, including the American Indian School and the Tourettes Foundation.
Surviving are his daughter, Marla Jackson; son-in-law, Phillip Jackson; and 2 grandsons, Noah and Hunter Moore.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tourettes Foundation, https://tourette.org/.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019