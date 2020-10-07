1/1
Robbie Hare "Nanny" Israel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbie Hare Israel "Nanny"

Arden - Robbie Lee Hare Israel, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mrs. Israel was born in Fletcher, NC to the late Lawrence C. Hare and Edna Lewis Hare. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Herman Hare and an infant daughter Athena Diane Israel.

Robbie retired from Eaton Cutler-Hammer Corporation. She loved playing the piano, playing rummy and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She enjoyed sitting in the sun and spending time at the Lake.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, whom she loved with all her heart. She loved everyone and had a heart of gold and always made everything special!

Robbie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerome Herman Israel; a son Timothy Israel (Marcia), two daughters, Tammy Pressley (Tim) and Tara Matthews ( Dale); three grandchildren, Colt Israel (Ashley), Ashlee White and Leah Howard (Taylor); two great grandchildren Paislee White and Hawkins Howard.

Mrs. Israel will lie in repose at Fletcher First Baptist Church on Friday October 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The family will be available at the church to speak with visitors while practicing social distancing.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Fletcher First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Reverends Charles Rogers, Roy Waldroup, and Thomas Holbrooks officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fetcher.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Awana Club at Fletcher First Baptist Church (5 Cane Creek Rd. Fletcher, NC 28732)

To leave a message of condolence please visit Robbie's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fletcher First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
She was always so kind and loving. She was also fun to be around, She's in Jesus's arms now. She loved her family and will be missed greatly.
Shane Rogers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved