Robbie Hare Israel "Nanny"
Arden - Robbie Lee Hare Israel, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mrs. Israel was born in Fletcher, NC to the late Lawrence C. Hare and Edna Lewis Hare. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Herman Hare and an infant daughter Athena Diane Israel.
Robbie retired from Eaton Cutler-Hammer Corporation. She loved playing the piano, playing rummy and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She enjoyed sitting in the sun and spending time at the Lake.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, whom she loved with all her heart. She loved everyone and had a heart of gold and always made everything special!
Robbie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerome Herman Israel; a son Timothy Israel (Marcia), two daughters, Tammy Pressley (Tim) and Tara Matthews ( Dale); three grandchildren, Colt Israel (Ashley), Ashlee White and Leah Howard (Taylor); two great grandchildren Paislee White and Hawkins Howard.
Mrs. Israel will lie in repose at Fletcher First Baptist Church on Friday October 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The family will be available at the church to speak with visitors while practicing social distancing.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Fletcher First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Reverends Charles Rogers, Roy Waldroup, and Thomas Holbrooks officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fetcher.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Awana Club at Fletcher First Baptist Church (5 Cane Creek Rd. Fletcher, NC 28732)
