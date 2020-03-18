|
Robell Huntsinger
Hendersonville - Robell Huntsinger, 85, a native of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving friends and family. Robell was born April 28, 1934, to the late Zeb Ray Huntsinger and Gertrude Roberts Huntsinger. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Huntsinger, four brothers, and eight sisters.
A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Robell worked at Ballard's Appliance & Cabinet Company for 37 years. He then, as a master cabinet maker, successfully opened Huntsinger & Son's Cabinet Shop. Robell's craft was remarkable, and he was well known across the industry for his custom cabinetry skills. He would work until he was 82, and his business remains open after 33 years. His legacy continues with his two sons, whom he adored at the helm. Robell loved NASCAR racing & on the weekends, you could find him at the race or watching the race. He took pride in being a scorer for Cale Yarborough's racing team. He enjoyed every aspect of racing since the 1970s.
Robell is survived by his children; son Mike Huntsinger and wife Sandra, son Keith Huntsinger and wife Judie, Janet Hazel and husband Tim and Linda Henson. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister Audrey Johnson and many special nieces and nephews.
He will have a private burial due to the Corona Virus pandemic. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020