Robert Allan Doss
Marshall - It is with great sadness that the family has to announce the death of Robert Allan Doss, affectionately known as "Bob", age 71, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Marshall, NC on February 2nd, 2019.
Bob was born May 21st, 1947 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Herbert Russell Doss and Virgina Louise Viscuso Doss. Bob was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry Pierce Doss and Suda Alexander Doss, his maternal grandparents Thomas Viscuso and Mary Sherrange Viscuso. Those left to cherish and honor his memory, son, Jeremy and daughter in law Julie Murphy-Doss, only granddaughter, Sarah Grace Doss, of Mocksville, NC, sister Billie Doss Herman and husband Charles "Bud" Herman, nephew Steve Herman of California, step brothers Roy Ridondelli and William Ridondelli, honorary sister Sue Anderson. Special friends David Wynn, whom he thought of as a brother, Ruthy Celis who brought much comfort and companionship especially these past 6 months.
Bob was a friend to everyone, he never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. Bob was actively involved with L.E.A.F of Asheville at the time of his death. There will be no service, and a private celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Bob would want everyone to abide by these following words:
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints of snow,
I am the sun of ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of quite birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
In lieu of flowers, if you feel the need or obligation to make a donation of any sort, the family request that it be made to L.E.A.F. of Asheville, North Carolina or to Habitat for Humanity in Asheville, North Carolina.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 17, 2019