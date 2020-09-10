Dr. Robert Andrew Abernathy
Asheville - Dr. Robert Andrew Abernathy, 96, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, from congestive heart failure at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. He was an extraordinary man, physician, husband, and father, as well as a gifted singer, avid reader, and possessor of the most remarkable laugh.
Dr. Abernathy, or "Dr. Bob" was the son Navy Commander Robert Andrew and Catherine Gibson Abernathy on September 1, 1924, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Bob Abernathy enlisted in the Army Air Corps in March, 1943 and joined the 99th Infantry. He took part in the "Battle of the Bulge." He was severely injured on Christmas Day, 1944, and was awarded both a Purple Star and a Bronze Star.
He graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond in 1950. He married Mary Katherine ("Kitty") East and the couple had four children. In 1957, Dr. Abernathy began working at the Clinch Valley Hospital in Richlands, VA, where he remained for many years.
He received many honors during his medical career. However, he will be remembered most fondly by his many patients in the area for his compassion and ability to really listen. "Folks will tell you what's wrong with them if you let them."
He was also very active in his community, assuming a leadership role in many civic organizations.
Following the death of his first wife, he married "the love of his life," Faye Hylton Sisk, on August 1, 1983. After he retired, the couple volunteered for many years, including in Kenya, Africa, and traveled extensively.
Bob and Faye divorced in 2004 but remained in regular contact. He moved to Weaverville, NC to be with daughter Beth. While in Weaverville, he continued to volunteer at a free clinic in Asheville and for his church, Parish of St. Eugene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary, and beloved granddaughter Mary-Kathryn. Left to remember him are Faye Abernathy and her daughters Deborah (Gordon) Frantzich and Cynthia (Jerry) Hagy; and his children, Catherine Abernathy (Randall Grumpelt), Robert Andrew (Penelope) Abernathy III, Elizabeth Abernathy (Joseph) Vogler, and David (Michelle) Abernathy. He will also be remembered by granddaughters Robyn (Jess) Kane, Elizabeth (Steve) Bielicki, Alice (Vela Phelan) Vogler, and Anna (Paul) Littman; grandsons Phillip Cooper, Scott (Sarah) Brown, Steve Andrews, and Cliff Grumpelt; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a family-only memorial service on Friday, September 11 at 11 am at the Parish of St. Eugene, Asheville, which will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook through the following links:
Live Stream: www.steugene.org
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT6zXQb_BOvQPb7AuqOjevA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St-Eugene-Catholic-Church-156340377771074/
He will be buried in Greenhills Memory Gardens, Claypool Hill, VA. Singleton Funeral Service of Cedar Bluff, VA, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities supported by Dr. Abernathy: ABCCM Medical Clinic, 155 Livingston Street, Asheville, NC 28801
St. Vincent DePaul Society of Asheville, c/o Parish of St. Eugene, 72 Culvern Street, Asheville, NC 28804 Doctors Without Borders
USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 www.doctorswithoutborders.org