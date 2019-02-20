|
|
Robert B. Thompson
Fletcher - Robert Blake Thompson, 86, of Fletcher, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.
A native of Greensboro, NC, he was a son of the late Louis Carlton and Nanny Mable Cox Thompson. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Louis Carlton Thompson, Jr., Richard Alan Thompson, Leland Earl Thompson, Sarah Thompson Byrd and Mary Thompson Whiteside.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Guilford College, attending on the GI Bill. He retired as Vice President of Giant Cement Co. after 40 years of service. He was a die-hard UNC Tar Heel basketball fan. He was an avid hourly FOX News watcher and he enjoyed listening to Rush Limbaugh daily. A staunch Republican, Robert was also an avid gun and coin collector.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Ann Spencer Thompson; two daughters, Lisa Ann Thompson of Fletcher and Linda Thompson Hayes (Joe) of Lake Worth, FL; one son, Blake Thompson (Jennifer) of Fairview; one sister, Aline Thompson Harcum of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren, Emily Lynne Hayes of Orlando, FL, Robert, Bo and Sam Thompson all of Fairview and Lindsey Kosydar of Clayton, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Groce Funeral at Lake Julian with Reverend Dwight Basham officiating.
The family graciously asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to either ARC of Buncombe Co. or the Buncombe County Special Olympics.
The memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 20, 2019