Robert Bennett Shepard



Wilson Cove - Robert Bennett Shepard, 78, of Wilson Cove, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center, Asheville. A resident of Swannanoa for over 40 years, he was born in Alameda County, CA, oldest son of the late Robert L. Shepard and Elisabeth Bennett Shepard. A graduate of California State College, Hayward, he received a Master's degree from San Francisco State University and became a CPA. Robert served as a private in the United States Army Reserve, in an accounting division, during the Vietnam War. Especially interested in non-profit accounting, he worked for the city of San Jose and, after moving to WNC, as a Controller and Director of Fiscal and Support Services at the Mountain Area Healthcare Education Center, Asheville. As MAHEC's first financial manager, the foundation credits him with establishing systems in budgeting, personnel, and grants. He was also noted for his development of computer services and the financial framework for the Division of Family Medicine. He concluded his professional career with Brian Hunter, CPA of Asheville. Robert was an active member of the community and contributed his time to the United Way and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation of the United States. He had a great appreciation for science, art and music. He enjoyed camping and hiking throughout the United States as well as internationally. Robert was also a member of the Asheville Morris Men Dance group. He was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Catherine Shepard and his youngest brother, Alan Shepard. He is survived by his wife, Janette Irene Moser, of Swannanoa; two sons, Michael Shepard, of San Ramon, CA; Thomas Shepard of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Karen Pennington of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Isabelle and Claire; and brother, Richard Shepard.



A celebration of life will be held 11am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 310 Wilson Cove Road, Swannanoa, NC 28778. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy at 372 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801; Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241; Mountain Care Adult Services at 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Shepard Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019