Robert Bernard McFee
Leicester - Robert Bernard McFee, 87, of Leicester, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
Robert was born November 12, 1931, in Fall River, MA, to the late Paul and Lillian Carpenter McFee. He retired in 1968 from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class, serving in the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and two Army Commendation Medals. He was a member and former Post Commander of the VFW Post 891.
Following his Army retirement, he worked as a police officer with American Enka and BASF before retiring after 20 years. More recently he had been employed in the parts department at Apple Tree Honda.
Surviving are his wife, Estie Lee Frisbee McFee; brother, William McFee, Pawtucket, RI; daughter, Colleen Gail Harmsworth (Graham); son, Michael S. McFee (Sarah); five grandchildren, Erin S. McFee Moffitt (Jesse), Ryann Darney Lee, Kathryn Taylor Lee, Connor Anne Harmsworth, and William Coin (Veronica); one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Elisabeth Fletcher; and two great-grandsons, Peyton Tyler Fletcher and Liam Coin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita Darling McFee; great-granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Moffitt; brother, Paul McFee (USAF Ret.); step-son, Henry Dewey Coffey; and step-mother, Alice McFee.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019