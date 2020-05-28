|
|
Robert Bruce
Mill Spring, NC - Robert Frederick Bruce,86, of Mill Spring, NC died peacefully May 24, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife Juanita McKee Bruce.
He was born in Salem, Oregon to Henry and Marie Kraining Bruce. He spent most of his adult life in Sacramento, CA, retiring from the US Air Force followed by earning his PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and then entered private practice. He was a member of Francy-Burdett American Legion Post 70 in Asheville, NC.
A lover of animals, he assisted in the rescue of many. He was an avid reader, lover of music, a man of great knowledge, many words, a lot to say and never shy. He had a passion for unique automobiles and was known at one point of having the fastest, most powerful Roush converted Bullet Mustang around.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jean Nichols.
In addition to his wife, Juanita, he is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Wilson (John) of Gastonia, NC; sons, Michael (Barbara) of Morristown, TN, Russell (Peggy) of Corryton, TN and Frederick of Columbus, NC; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dr. Bruce's body will lie in state at Petty Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM for public viewing. The burial will be in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Due to the cemetery restrictions for Covid-19 there will be no service or military honors at this time and anyone in attendance must remain in their automobiles to view the interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Rd
Columbus, NC 28722 or online at www.foothillshumanesociety.org.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020