Robert C. "Bob" Carter, Sr.
Asheville - Robert Calvin "Bob" Carter, Sr., 85, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Care Partners John F. Keever Jr. Hospice Solace Center.
Bob was born September 29, 1933 in Sparta, VA. He grew up in Miami, Fl, graduating from Miami Senior High School in 1951, and later graduating from Bob Jones University in 1955. In June of 1955, following graduation, Bob married Mary Frances Kilpatrick of Asheville and moved to Denver, CO. From 1955-1958, he attended Conservative Baptist Seminary, receiving a Masters of Divinity degree. He retired from the Keebler Company following 30 years of service.
Bob was a member of Asheville Bible Church for many years, serving as Elder and Sunday School teacher. He has been a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church since 2009.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Eugene and Luna Mae Bess Carter, and brother, Aubrey E. Carter, Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Frances Kilpatrick Carter, son, Rob Carter and wife, Deb, grandson, Robert Hughes Carter and wife, Bonnie, and great-grandson, Evan.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Monday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Mt. Carmel Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Carter's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019