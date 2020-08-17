1/1
Robert Campbell
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Campbell

Waynesville - Robert Perry Campbell, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Robert was a native of Haywood County and the son of the late James Floyd and Jane Fisher Campbell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Robb" Perry Campbell, Jr.; and sister, Harriett Campbell.

Robert was a graduate of Pisgah High School where he played basketball. He attended Brevard College on a basketball scholarship and Western Carolina University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. Robert was a former Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, a former member of Waynesville Country Club & Golf Association and Laurel Ridge Country Club. He spent 25 years in the automotive sales and management industry and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waynesville. Robert was a loving father to his children and a wonderful granddad to his grandson whom he enjoyed spending time with. He loved working in his garden and spending time outdoors. Robert will be remembered for his compassionate spirit and his marvelous sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patrice "Tricie" Cabe Campbell; one daughter, Madeline "Mattie" Beatrice Campbell of Waynesville; one brother, James Lee Campbell, and his wife, Jenny; and one grandson, Robert "Robbie" Joseph Chase.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786.

The care of Robert has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved