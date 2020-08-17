Robert Campbell
Waynesville - Robert Perry Campbell, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Robert was a native of Haywood County and the son of the late James Floyd and Jane Fisher Campbell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Robb" Perry Campbell, Jr.; and sister, Harriett Campbell.
Robert was a graduate of Pisgah High School where he played basketball. He attended Brevard College on a basketball scholarship and Western Carolina University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. Robert was a former Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, a former member of Waynesville Country Club & Golf Association and Laurel Ridge Country Club. He spent 25 years in the automotive sales and management industry and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waynesville. Robert was a loving father to his children and a wonderful granddad to his grandson whom he enjoyed spending time with. He loved working in his garden and spending time outdoors. Robert will be remembered for his compassionate spirit and his marvelous sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patrice "Tricie" Cabe Campbell; one daughter, Madeline "Mattie" Beatrice Campbell of Waynesville; one brother, James Lee Campbell, and his wife, Jenny; and one grandson, Robert "Robbie" Joseph Chase.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786.
The care of Robert has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com