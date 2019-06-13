|
|
Robert Cochran Lessig
Asheville - Robert Cochran Lessig passed away on June 6, 2019, in Asheville, at the age of 65.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Hope Lessig of Asheville, NC, his former wife, Pamela Gallegher Lessig of Asheville, NC, his father Lester ("Jack") L. Lessig of Bluffton, SC, and his siblings, Kitty Lessig Lyman of Atlanta, GA, L. Lawrence Lessig III (Bettina) of Brookline, MA, and Leslie Lessig Walker (Brannan) of Bluffton, SC. Robert is predeceased by his mother, Patricia West Lessig, who passed away on May 14, 2019.
Robert was born on June 25, 1953, in Chattanooga, TN, to Robert Arch Faidley and Patricia West. Faidley passed away, and after his mother remarried, Robert was adopted by his current father, Jack Lessig. The family lived in Chattanooga, TN, Rapid City, SD, Minot, ND, Quincy, IL, and Pittsburgh, PA, before settling in Williamsport, PA. Robert graduated with a BA in Fine Arts from the University of Northern Colorado, Greely, CO, and graduate degrees from Colorado Christian University, in Lakewood, CO, and Grace Mills River, in Mills River, NC. He studied art in Florence, Italy, before beginning an award-winning career as an artist, painting many works from watercolors and oils to unique techniques with house paints and canvas.
Robert became a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in community mental health. It was here that he met his wife, Pam, and they began a counseling practice in Asheville together.
Robert's gentle soul touched and supported many throughout his life, even during the most difficult moments in his life. He was a patient and eager listener, committed to his family and those in need.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI).
The online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019