Bob was a friend of our family for 40 years. First he played golf with my father when he was at Eastpointe I, and then when we bought a condo there, he played golf with my husband. When one uses the words "Southern gentleman," those are the words the describe Bob Hunter to a tee. Kind, thoughtful, and generous are three adjectives I would use to describe his personality. He will truly be missed but fond memories will live on in our hearts.

Louise Glenn

Friend