1/1
Robert Copeland Hunter
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Copeland Hunter

Asheville - Robert Copeland Hunter died on August 27, 2020 at the age of 93 after being hospitalized for an acute illness. He had been in declining health for the last several months.

A highly respected Asheville businessman, Mr. Hunter spent much of his career in the automobile business as the owner of Parkland Corporation and held ownership interests in Hunter & Hunter Partners, LLC and South Asheville Hotel Associates, LLC.

Born in Louisville, KY on June 18, 1927, he was the son of Minnie Bowyer Hunter and Thomas Dunlap Hunter. After moving to Asheville, he attended Lee Edwards High School before later graduating from Bob Jones University.

Mr. Hunter is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia James Hunter of Asheville; three children, Robert C. Hunter, Jr. also of Asheville, Mary Hunter Kuchar of Austin, TX, and Anne Hunter Powell of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: COVID 19 Relief, American Red Cross, or the charity of your choice.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 1, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 30, 2020
Bob with Florida golfing buddies, Don Glenn and Glenn Saunders
Bob was a friend of our family for 40 years. First he played golf with my father when he was at Eastpointe I, and then when we bought a condo there, he played golf with my husband. When one uses the words "Southern gentleman," those are the words the describe Bob Hunter to a tee. Kind, thoughtful, and generous are three adjectives I would use to describe his personality. He will truly be missed but fond memories will live on in our hearts.
Louise Glenn
Friend
August 29, 2020
Bob was a dear and faithful friend to my family, especially to my father, Jim Lutz. Many "stories" were related on the golf course! Bob also made sure that my mother was comfortable and would have Bobby drive him over to Hendersonville to check on her. Many times he would call me and offer help if I needed it, and I've missed him greatly in the last several years.
Rest well, Bob; you have earned it. Much love, Betsy Lutz

Betsy Lutz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved