Robert Daniel "Dan" Anderson
Robert Daniel "Dan" Anderson

Asheville - Pastor Robert Daniel "Dan" Anderson, 76, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Dan was born February 13, 1944, in Asheville to the late Furman Walter and Verna Shytle Anderson. He served as Pastor at Arrowhead Lighthouse Mission and formerly worked as a self-employed landscaper and had worked in several area manufacturing jobs. He was an Army veteran and was a member of Oakley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Crayton Webber Anderson and a daughter, Connie Anderson.

A memorial celebration will be conducted by Pastors Tom Pierce and Ted Meadows at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Oakley Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Oakley Baptist Church, 70 Fairview Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
