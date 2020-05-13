|
|
Robert Daniel Freeman
Fountain Inn, SC - Robert Daniel Freeman, "Bob" to his friends and family, 76, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Mr. Freeman was born January 29, 1944 in Asheville, NC to the late Plenny Lawson Freeman and Annes Margarete Searcy Freeman.
He was a member of Bearwallow Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army where he served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He was a hard but fair man. He loved his family and his animals.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie L. Freeman; two brothers, Harvey J. Freeman, Larry P. Freeman; and a sister Beverly J Freeman.
Surviving are a son, Robert D. Freeman, II; two daughters, Deborah A Friddle and husband Glenn and Nancy Freeman ; a brother, Francis L. Freeman; a sister, Joyce A. Kendrick; seven grandchildren, Laura Friddle and fiancé Trevor Caseldine, Danny Lockhart, Brandon Freeman, AJ Friddle, Glenda Youngblood and husband Kenneth, Mary Friddle and Brent Jones; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Caseldine, Elijah Freeman, Keilah King, Jeron Mills, Lilly Mills, Jade Youngblood and Ray Youngblood.
The family will receive friends Friday from 7-9 pm at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held 11am Saturday at Landmark Baptist Church, 1020 Miller Road Greenville, SC, officiated by Rev. Clyde Mabery and Rev. Donny Freeman. Burial will follow with military honors at Bearwallow Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 64 Gerton, NC.
Memorials may be made to 3535 Pelham Road Suite 101 Greenville, SC 29615 or to Veterans Home Alston-Wilkes Society 614 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020