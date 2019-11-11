Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
University Presbyterian Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Cathedral of All Souls
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Derrick Phillips


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert Derrick Phillips Obituary
Dr. Robert Derrick Phillips

Dr. Robert Phillips passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Black Mountain, N.C. after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife Susan Sihler, 7 children, 16 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.

A service celebrating his life will be held at the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 P.M. Memorials requested to: Native American Rights Fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now