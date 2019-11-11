|
Dr. Robert Derrick Phillips
Dr. Robert Phillips passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Black Mountain, N.C. after a prolonged illness.
He is survived by his wife Susan Sihler, 7 children, 16 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating his life will be held at the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 P.M. Memorials requested to: Native American Rights Fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019