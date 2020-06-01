Robert E. Lineback
Asheville - Robert Edwin Lineback, 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Mr. Lineback was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Charles and Ethel Madron Lineback and was also preceded in death by his wife, Gail Elaine Lineback who died in 2018.
He was an Army veteran and was the owner of Southern Commercial Underwriters Agency.
He is survived by his children, Linda Pistole (David), Robert Lineback, Jr. (Cindy), and Brenda Lineback; step-son, Tommy Gassaway; step-daughter, Keri Odum (Thomas); nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his extended family and friends at Boone's Corner Restaurant in Averys Creek.
Private entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ABCCM, 20 20th St., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
