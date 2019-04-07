|
Robert Earl Rhinehart
Aiken - Mr. Robert Earl Rhinehart, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Winston-Salem, NC. Robert was born on January 24, 1957, in Buncombe County, NC, to Glenn and Mary Staton Rhinehart. He grew up in Asheville, NC, where he met the love of his life, Deborah, they married on June 20th, 1975. After marriage, Robert attended AB Tech where he studied business. He and Deborah raised a family, and moved to Aiken, SC. They enjoyed taking trips to the beach and often returned home to the North Carolina Mountains, where their love story began. They shared so much love through the years, and truly were soulmates. Deborah will miss so many things about Robert, she will carry him in her heart always. Robert was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. He attended and coached his son's childhood soccer and baseball games and supported his daughter in her passion for horses. As his children grew, he shared his love of music with them and even passed down his enthusiasm for music to his granddaughter. Robert shared a strong bond with his children and created many memories they will always cherish. He loved music of all sorts, but especially rock and roll. He frequently attended concerts with his children and friends; and loved listening to and supporting his close friend Terry's up and coming band ManlyWay. He treasured Terry's friendship and will always be ManlyWay's biggest fan. More than music, Robert was a proud grandfather and delighted in spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him "papaw". He loved watching Dessie barrel race and Keira dance ballet, and watching Ellis' face light up when they would go cruising in his two door Mercedes convertible. Anyone who knew Robert also knew he was also an avid Tarheel fan and a hard worker. He spent 16 years with Hanesbrands Inc. and valued his team immensely. To know Robert was to love him. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Rhinehart; and two sisters-in-law, Margie Rhinehart and Brenda Rhinehart. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah Rhinehart; one daughter, Natasha Rhinehart (Daniel); one son, Nicholas Rhinehart (Maria); three grandchildren, Dessie Amos (Cody), Keira Rhinehart, and Ellis Rhinehart; three brothers, Charles Rhinehart, Danny Rhinehart, and Ronnie Rhinehart (Brenda); beloved mother in law, Lorene Cogdill; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Francis Asbury Methodist Church in Candler, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Guests are encouraged to wear Tar Heel apparel or Carolina blue in memory of Robert. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in the family's name to the . Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019