Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Revels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Revels


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Edward Revels Obituary
Robert Edward Revels

Fletcher - FUQUAY -VARINA-Robert Edward Revels, 72, passed away Tuesday at his home in Fletcher, NC. A native of Wake County, Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Alene Walters Revels; his father, Roy Halford Revels; and 18-month-old brother, Michael Roy Revels.

Robert graduated from Fuquay High School and Campbell College. He taught school for several years in Plymouth, NC. He then became a safety consultant, working for several companies in Florida and western North Carolina. His last employer was Imoco in Fletcher, NC, where he retired.

Robert is survived by his sister, Nell Brenda Revels Hayes (Lewis) of Angier NC; niece, Cathy Hayes Ennis of Fort Myers, FL; great-niece, Lexie Ennis; great-nephew, Brody Ennis; nephew, Tony Lane Hayes (Sherry) of Angier; great-nieces, Abby and Sarah Hayes of Angier; step-son, Kevin Williams (Catrina) of Smithfield; step-granddaughters, Macy and Kaytlin Williams of Smithfield. He is also survived by close family friends, Hannah and Madison Reep of Asheville, and Zachary McCullough of Ohio.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.

Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now