1/
Rev. Robert Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Robert Elliott

Candler - The Rev. Robert Elliott, 74, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.

Robert was born August 23, 1946, in Asheville to the late Harold and Georgena Watts Elliott. He was an Army veteran and had been a minister of the Gospel for 47 years. He also had worked with American Enka, as a salesman for Electrolux and most recently as a custodian at Valley Springs Middle School.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail Devore Elliott; daughter, Brenda Brown (Robert); grandson Isaiah Brown, and a brother, Owen Elliott.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery (at Upper Room Church grounds) with the Rev. David Castle officiating.

Those who wish may sign the register at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue from 12 - 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The family will be at the residence.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved