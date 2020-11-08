Rev. Robert Elliott
Candler - The Rev. Robert Elliott, 74, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
Robert was born August 23, 1946, in Asheville to the late Harold and Georgena Watts Elliott. He was an Army veteran and had been a minister of the Gospel for 47 years. He also had worked with American Enka, as a salesman for Electrolux and most recently as a custodian at Valley Springs Middle School.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail Devore Elliott; daughter, Brenda Brown (Robert); grandson Isaiah Brown, and a brother, Owen Elliott.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery (at Upper Room Church grounds) with the Rev. David Castle officiating.
Those who wish may sign the register at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue from 12 - 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The family will be at the residence.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.