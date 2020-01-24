|
Robert Eugene Wachob
Asheville - Robert Eugene Wachob, 62, of Asheville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Buncombe Co. to Kenneth W. and Peggy Stewart Wachob, he worked at Walmart. He enjoyed hiking and fly-fishing.
Survivors other than his parents are his sister, Beverly Tweed; and niece, Amanda Tweed.
No services are planned.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020