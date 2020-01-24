Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wachob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Wachob

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Wachob Obituary
Robert Eugene Wachob

Asheville - Robert Eugene Wachob, 62, of Asheville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Buncombe Co. to Kenneth W. and Peggy Stewart Wachob, he worked at Walmart. He enjoyed hiking and fly-fishing.

Survivors other than his parents are his sister, Beverly Tweed; and niece, Amanda Tweed.

No services are planned.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -