Robert "Bob" Feasel
1921 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Feasel

Asheville - Bob Feasel, known as Boppa to his 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, entered the Church Triumphant on October 27, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1921, in DeLand Florida.

The highlight of his life was his marriage to his beloved Millie Respess in 1949. They were totally devoted to each other for 65 years. He began work while at Stetson University in 1946 with Feasel Paint & Glass, founded by his father, Emmett Feasel, and later purchased the business.

Bob was also an accomplished musician, playing principal trumpet and soloist with the Daytona Beach Municipal Band as well as playing with the Central Florida Symphony. In addition to being a WWII veteran, he was an Eagle Scout and organized a Boy Scout troop while living in DeLand. He sold his business in 1975 and he and Millie moved to the North Carolina Mountains building much of their new home themselves.

Bob is survived by his 3 daughters and their husbands, Linda Marshall (John), Connie Mehring (Sterling), Judy Jones (Ray); 8 grandchildren, Jason Marshall (Mandy), Jolie Marshall Loeb (Kevin), Richard Mehring (Kaara), Robert Mehring (Renee), Beth Mehring Street (Abbot), Melissa Mehring Eubanks (Shawn), Ashley Jones Davey (Justin), and Marion Jones and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nieces Marnie Feasel (Michael) and Lorri Reddick (Gary) and nephew Craig Feasel. He is predeceased by his wife, Millie, and brother, Richard Feasel, and parents Emmett and Marion Feasel.

Memorial gifts may be made to Stetson University's Lorri and Gary Reddick Endowed Business Scholarship fund established to honor Lorri's uncle, Bob '48, and aunt Millie '50. Memorials may be sent to: Don Burrhus, Director of Donor Relations, Stetson University, Unit 8286, 421 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32723.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
