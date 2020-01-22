|
Robert Freeman, Jr.
Leicester - Robert Freeman, Jr., 89, of Leicester, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Robert was born September 23, 1930 in Madison County to his late parents, Bob and Iowa Payne Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Fisher Freeman and brother, Richard Freeman.
After graduating high school, he joined the military, serving overseas in Germany and Guam after World War II. Once he completed his service, he returned home, beginning his own business servicing and welding agricultural equipment and heavy machinery. He was a Deacon and member of Bear Creek Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 23 years, Hazel Brown Freeman; son, Mike Freeman (Jean); step sons, Ricky Worley and Greg Worley (Megan); grandchildren, Kristi Nelson (Tyler) and Jacob Freeman (Emily); step grandchildren, Wes Worley (Bethany), Evan Worley and Cameron Worley; three great grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastor Garland Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Freeman Gap Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Wolfe officiating and military honors being conducted.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday January 24th at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020