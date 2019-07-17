|
Robert Fulbright
Lake Junaluska - Robert Guy Fulbright of Lake Junaluska, NC died June 25th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia H. Fulbright, his sons Matthew and Derek, his daughter Lisa, his grandchildren Robert, Amber and Vinson, his great grandchildren Amina and Charles and his sister Sylvia Fulbright Echols. Bob was educated at Mars Hill College, Furman University and Southwestern Baptist Seminary. He obtained both a Masters of Arts and a Doctorate of Philosophy. He served four churches as Minister of Education in Alabama, Texas and Missouri. He worked at the Baptist Publishing House in Nashville for 15 years supervising elementary education and curriculum. He served on the planning committee for the 1970 White House Conference on Children and Youth. He published nine Christian education books. Post retirement, Bob taught at the Divinity School at Gardner Web University and volunteered in several capacities that benefited the less fortunate. He was an avid reader, loved concerts of all kinds and especially enjoyed desserts. Traveling six continents of the world, Bob sought out beautiful places and cultural diversity. However, his native mountains of North Carolina held a special place in his heart, became his home for the last 22 years and contained his most favorite travel destination, the BlueRidge Parkway. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Evalee Snelson Fulbright and a daughter, Mary Amanda Speer.
Services will be held at Lake Junaluska's Memorial Chapel at 10am on July 27th. Reception will follow at Lambuth Inn's International Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MemoryCare 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019