Robert Gaddy
Candler - Candler - Robert Henry Gaddy, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the North Carolina State Veteran's Home of Black Mountain.
Robert was born March 23, 1927 to the late Clarence and Flossie Wines Gaddy. Robert retired from Champion International after 41 years of service and was a World War II Army veteran.
He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Pless and her husband William "Bill" of Candler and Judy Reed and her husband, W.C. of Lake Norman; three grandchildren, Teresa Pressley (Trevor), Genell Allmond (Timothy), and David Pless (Carrie), all of Candler; seven great-grandchildren, Dillon and Dalton Pressley, Maggie Pless, Selah, Noah, Noble, and Cana Allmond; a sister, Martha Cassidy of Cleveland, TN; and a brother, Jennings Gaddy (Rosemary) of Cary.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Candler with the Reverend Jack Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Baptist Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 525 Old 19/23 Highway, Candler, N.C. 28715.
The care of Mr. Gaddy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019