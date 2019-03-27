Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
sanctuary
Asheville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
sanctuary
Asheville, NC
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
Robert Glenn Gurley


1940 - 2019
Robert Glenn Gurley Obituary
Robert Glenn Gurley

Fletcher - Robert Glenn Gurley, 79, of Fletcher, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Gurley was a son of the late Glenn Walter and Eula Leona Parham Gurley.

Mr. Gurley was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked in construction. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.

Surviving are his wife, Gladys Farmer Gurley; daughters, Angela Raina (Supil) and Venecia Willoughby; son, Arlin Gurley (Renee); grandchildren, Eva Willoughby, Vincente Willoughby, Jasmine Gurley, Jacob Gurley, Isaac Gurley, and Lavin Gurley; sister, Jane Meehan; and brother, Jim Gurley.

Funeral services for Mr. Gurley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, in the sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville, with Pastor Allen Rash and Pastor Donnie Walker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veteran's of America, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
