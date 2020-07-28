1/1
Robert Graham (Bobby) Clark
Robert (Bobby) Graham Clark

Leicester - Robert (Bobby) Graham Clark (70) of Leicester, NC died on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Robert was born to Charlie Burns Clark and Pearl Flasher Clark on August 8, 1949. He retired from Young Transportation.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Robert is survived by his wife Lindsay Sumption Clark and son Brian K. Clark: sister Jackie Justice, (Ronnie) of Asheville and brother Morris Dale Clark of Weaverville.

No services are scheduled.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
