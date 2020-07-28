Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert (Bobby) Graham Clark



Leicester - Robert (Bobby) Graham Clark (70) of Leicester, NC died on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Robert was born to Charlie Burns Clark and Pearl Flasher Clark on August 8, 1949. He retired from Young Transportation.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.



Robert is survived by his wife Lindsay Sumption Clark and son Brian K. Clark: sister Jackie Justice, (Ronnie) of Asheville and brother Morris Dale Clark of Weaverville.



No services are scheduled.









