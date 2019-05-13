|
Robert (Bob) Gregory, Jr
Marshall - Robert (Bob) Harvey Gregory Jr, 71, of Cheraw, South Carolina, passed away at his home on his mountain on May 12th, 2019.
Bob was born to Robert Harvey Gregory Sr and Anna Webb Gregory on May 3 rd, 1948 in Cheraw, South Carolina. He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mars Hill College in 1970. He married Sandra Sams in 2013, and they lived together in Marshall, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by Anna Gregory (Mother), and Robert Gregory Sr (Father).
He leaves as his legacy his four children; Robert Gregory III (Emma) of Asheville, North Carolina, Stewart Gregory (Jen), Anna Greene (Pelham) and Catherine Sharrits (Blake), all of Seattle, Washington and granddaughter Lily Gregory of Asheville, North Carolina. His memory will always be cherished by his sister Annette Cook of Columbia, South Carolina as well as by the rest of his extended family.
Bob was a master of all trades and professional landscaper until he retired in 2018, and he was passionate about being of service to others and to the earth. Bob had been involved with leadership in the Boy Scouts and cherished his contributions to the development of local youth. His family remembers him as a man of the earth before it was cool.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday May 14th, 2019, 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, Mills River, NC.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 13, 2019