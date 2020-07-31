Robert Harroff
Morganton - Robert Harroff, born in Cleveland, OH. was married to his wife, Ann, for 61 years; they relocated to Asheville, NC. in 1959. This momentous move from the big city life to the mountains of southern Appalachia will always be an important part of his life story.
Robert Harroff was born February 23, 1932 to Fred F. and Grace Aker Harroff, of Cleveland OH. He and his older brother, Don, grew up in Shaker Heights, Cleveland. Robert attended Denison University from 1946 to 1950 where he earned a degree in Psychology. Following college, Robert served in the Army from 1955-1957.
After serving his country, Robert returned to Cleveland to take a take a job with the Sherwin Williams Co. In 1959, he married Ann Butterworth, of Lincoln Park, MI. and together they followed their parents to the beautiful mountains of Asheville. Robert and Ann had three children. He pursued a career in Real Estate for a short time. Following an interest in the stock market, he joined McCarley & Co. in 1970 and worked as a broker for many years in downtown Asheville. He retired early to pursue other interests.
He enjoyed B&W and color photography of nature, hiking with his wife and children, and picnics off the back of his International Scout. Robert personally planned three family vacations to Ontario, Canada (his old camp counselor stomping grounds) for canoe and camping expeditions. His children agree that these were quite the adventures: canoeing all day and setting-up camp in the evenings. "Mom seemed to enjoy all this as much as we did, and Dad was in great spirits, happy to share his canoeing knowledge as well as the beauty of being on the water."
Bob's greatest outdoor passion was competitive pistol shooting. As an active member of the Asheville Rifle and Pistol Club, Bob served for over 30 years whenever and wherever he was needed at the time, from maintenance to President. His passion for guns and ammo was not limited to his own marksmanship, for which he won numerous awards, but also in teaching others the effective and safe use of firearms.
Robert was neither religious nor spiritual, taking life as it came. He died May 7, 2020 at age 88 in Morganton, NC, where he and Ann lived-out their last days.
Robert is survived by his children, Craig Harroff and wife, Amy Harroff, Sharon Harroff and husband, Samuel Q Bass Jr., and Ken Harroff; grandchildren Kiedel Harroff, Roland Berger, Langley Cumbie, Emily Shepard, and Sam Bass III; niece, Debbie Harroff; nephew, Bill Harroff; brother-in-law, Alan Butterworth; and sister-in-law, Lucy Butterworth.
