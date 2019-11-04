|
|
Robert Henry Moore
Mars Hill - Robert H. Moore, 81, of Mars Hill passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29. He was born on August 22,1938 in Winston Salem to Judson and Myrtle Metcalf Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lucy Pearson; daughters Angela Wholihan (Paddy) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Alice Moore of Chevy Chase, Maryland; grandchildren Lauren, Kevin, Olivia, Rachel, Molly Wholihan and Charlotte Moore; and beloved Golden Retrievers Eli and Marlowe.
Robert was an active member of Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church where he was on the Board of Trustees and volunteered at the Upper Laurel Food Pantry. He also served on the Board of the Southern Appalachian Regional Theater (SART) and was an active supporter of the Mars Hill Friends of the Library and the League of Women Voters.
Robert was a graduate of Wake Forest University and the American University Washington College of Law. He practiced law in Maryland and Washington DC for over 45 years before retiring in 2014 to Mars Hill only a few miles from his mother's birthplace. While living in Maryland, Robert was active in numerous community activities and was especially committed to GRREAT, a Golden Retriever rescue organization. He loved his family, his dogs, jazz, gardening, cooking for friends and family, taking pictures and walking in these beautiful mountains.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Bright Hope Laurel United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9 at 1:00 pm with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bright Hope Laurel UMC, 271 Laurel Valley Road, Mars Hill, NC 28754 designated Upper Laurel Food Pantry or to Morris Animal Foundation, www.morrisanimalfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019