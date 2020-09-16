1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Dreibelbeis
1927 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Dreibelbeis

Weaverville - On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Robert J. "Bob" Dreibelbeis, age 92, was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father and Paulene, his wife of 67 years.

Bob was born November 15, 1927 in Jo Daviess County, IL to the late Harry H and Iva Kahl Dreibelbeis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulene Clark Dreibelbeis who died in 2015; siblings, Kenneth, Kathyn and Carol.

Bob retired from Microswitch as a materials manager and was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of the Weaverville Lions Club and served on the Weaverville Town Council. Along with his wife, Paulene, they called bingo at the Brian Center in Weaverville. Bob was a member of Weaverville United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his son, Michael Dreibelbeis (Barbara); grandchildren, Amy, Tony, Matt and Rachel; great grandchildren Abby, Isabella, Elijah and Maisie.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony honoring Robert and Paulene at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 in West Memorial Park, beside the waterfall. Rev. Deval Mason will officiate.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Weaverville Lions Club, PO Box 505, Weaverville, NC 28787.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the Solace Center Staff , CarePartners Hospice and Home Carefree Staff.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Dreibelbeis' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
West Memorial Park, beside the waterfall
