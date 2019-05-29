|
|
Robert Jay Silver
Fletcher - Robert Jay Silver, age 71, of Fletcher, passed away May 23, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock.
Robert was born in Asheville January 24, 1948 to the late J. C. Silver and the late Jessie Stevens Silver.
Mr. Silver served in the United States Army for two tours in Vietnam, and reenlisted in the United States Navy and retired after 24 years of service. He continued serving other veterans as a Registered Nurse at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville for 30 years. In 2009 he joined the Campers on Mission and served as their president for 3 years.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Judith Buckner Silver; two daughters, Kimberly and Crystal both of Asheville; two sisters, Jo Shuman, and Brenda Carver; three grandchildren, and four step-children.
A memorial service will be held at Fletcher First Baptist Church Thursday, May 30th at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm prior to the service. Pastor Roy Waldroup and Rev. Jeff Wilkie will be officiating.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Silver family, and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019