Robert John (RJ) Conard
Candler - Robert John (RJ) Conard, 81, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020. He was born January 4, 1939, and was a son of the late William Frank Conard and Mary Leatherwood Conard. He was also preceded in death by his son, Frank Conard, sister, Mary Ruth Ledford, and brother, Benny Conard.
RJ (Johnny) is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vivian Conard; daughter, Ethel Robinson (Jeffrey); granddaughters, Amanda Freeman (Randolph) and Jessica Robinson; grandson, Jeffrey Robinson, Jr.; great-grandsons, Titus Freeman and Asher Freeman; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family members and special loved ones.
The family wishes to thank Mountain Mobility, the staff of Davita Dialysis, and the medical personnel who cared for RJ.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Conforming to covid-19 protocol, attendance will be limited to 50, and face coverings will be required inside the building. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain Mobility would be greatly appreciated.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020