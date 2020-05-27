Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Conard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John (Rj) Conard


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John (Rj) Conard Obituary
Robert John (RJ) Conard

Candler - Robert John (RJ) Conard, 81, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on May 26, 2020. He was born January 4, 1939, and was a son of the late William Frank Conard and Mary Leatherwood Conard. He was also preceded in death by his son, Frank Conard, sister, Mary Ruth Ledford, and brother, Benny Conard.

RJ (Johnny) is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vivian Conard; daughter, Ethel Robinson (Jeffrey); granddaughters, Amanda Freeman (Randolph) and Jessica Robinson; grandson, Jeffrey Robinson, Jr.; great-grandsons, Titus Freeman and Asher Freeman; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family members and special loved ones.

The family wishes to thank Mountain Mobility, the staff of Davita Dialysis, and the medical personnel who cared for RJ.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Conforming to covid-19 protocol, attendance will be limited to 50, and face coverings will be required inside the building. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain Mobility would be greatly appreciated.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -