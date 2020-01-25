|
Robert Kenneth Weinkle
Ashville - Robert (Bob) Kenneth Weinkle, 90, a long-time resident of Asheville, passed away on January 23, 2020 after a living a life full of joy, wonderment and gratitude of God's grace and blessings.
Bob was born in New York City on February 21, 1929 and was a son of the late Leo H. Weinkle and Katherine Trail Weinkle. He was preceded in death by his sister Annabelle Linn and brother Emanuel (Manny) Weinkle, both of Asheville. Most of his childhood was spent in Fayetteville, NC but he moved to Asheville in 1945 and graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1947. He attended Mars Hill Junior College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was an avid Tarheels Basketball fan.
Bob entered the United States Air Force in January 1951 and retired in 1971 as a Lieutenant Colonel and Radar -Navigator-Bombardier in the following bomber aircraft: B-36s, B-47s and B-52Hs. His combat experience included service in B-29s in the Korean War and B-52s during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He accumulated over 5,000 hours flying time during his service to our country.
He was a member of Skyland United Methodist Church and was most proud of being a Boy Scout Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Troop Committee Chairman for the church's Troop 72. As a boy he earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1945. His son became an Eagle Scout in Troop 72 in 1978 and his grandson became an Eagle Scout in 2002. During his service as Scoutmaster, Troop 72 produced 12 Eagle Scouts. He truly lived his life by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. He loved to camp, hike and paddle throughout the North Carolina mountains with his boy scouts, children, grandchildren and friends teaching them camp craft, star gazing and an appreciation of nature.
His wife of 68 years, Beverly Rogers Weinkle, predeceased him on August 11, 2019. Together Bev and Bob were great role models for all as they celebrated their devotion to each other in marriage and parenting. Their family always came first. Other family members who will deeply miss him are: daughter, Deborah Crandall and her husband Rick of Mary Esther, Florida; son, Lieutenant Colonel Bob Weinkle Jr. (USMC, Ret.) and his wife Temple of Murphy; grandchildren, Maitlin (Matt) Grimes, Trey Weinkle, Katherine Weinkle, and Giles Crandall; and great-grandchildren, Greyson Grimes and Reagan Grimes.
Funeral services will be at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 am. The family will receive friends and family for one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Lewis Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020