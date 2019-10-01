|
Rev. Robert L. Jackson
Candler - Robert "Bob" L. Jackson, 89, son of Allen and Nola Scott Jackson, went to be with his Lord Jesus, Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Robert attended Buncombe County Schools and was very active in football, basketball and baseball. Mr. Jackson held a Master's Degree of Education from Western North Carolina University and a Master's Degree of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA.
He spent many years teaching in the public school systems in Buncombe County and in the state of Georgia. In addition, he taught a number of years at the college level at Appalachian State University, at the University of Georgia, Athens, GA and at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA. He retired from Buncombe County Schools in 1992.
Mr. Jackson had an another area of professionalism - the ministry of the gospel. He and his wife traveled for many years evangelizing and singing together in the southeast. He served as pastor of several churches. They founded the Living Hope Christian Fellowship in 1983. The fellowship is still active in supporting local, national and international benevolences.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Nola Scott Jackson, 2 brothers, Allen (in infancy), his special little brother, Gary S. Jackson and his beloved wife of 66 years, Marcelene "Marky" Warren Jackson.
He is survived by his son, Robert Philip Jackson and his wife Marla, daughter, Maria Marcelene Atkins and her husband Van, grandchildren, Ashtyn, Tyler, Ariana, Dayton, Noah and Hunter.
Mr. Jackson was loved by so many of his students and was known as an athlete and as an accomplished bible teacher. He loved the scriptures and spent many years studying the Bible. He was the cherished pastor to many families and was an amazing singer who sang with complete passion and authority. Most recently, he filled the halls of the Pisgah Villa Assisted Living Community with his songs and radiant smile. He will be greatly missed by so many. The family wishes to thank the staff of Pisgah Villa for the care and love shown to him.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Groce Funeral Home Patton Avenue.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Revs. Robert Haynie, Kenneth Ingle and Leon Stewart will officiate and interment will follow at Piney Mountain Methodist Church Cemetery, Candler.
Memorials may be made to Living Hope Christian Fellowship, PO Box 1502, Enka, NC 28728.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 1, 2019