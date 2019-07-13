|
|
Robert Laux
Arden - Robert William Laux, 45, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was a native of Sumter, SC and a son of Sandra and Liffie Rigdon.
Robert was a manager at Big Lots. He loved being outdoors and kayaking and was an avid gardener.
In addition to his parents Mr. Laux is survived by his spouse, Stephen Levi; brother, Michael Stocklas; sister, Lynn Purper; son, Chase Wyatt and several nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 13, 2019