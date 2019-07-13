Services
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC 28704
828 676 2730
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Laux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Laux


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Laux Obituary
Robert Laux

Arden - Robert William Laux, 45, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was a native of Sumter, SC and a son of Sandra and Liffie Rigdon.

Robert was a manager at Big Lots. He loved being outdoors and kayaking and was an avid gardener.

In addition to his parents Mr. Laux is survived by his spouse, Stephen Levi; brother, Michael Stocklas; sister, Lynn Purper; son, Chase Wyatt and several nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now