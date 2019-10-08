Resources
Robert Lawrence Handler

Robert Lawrence Handler Obituary
Robert Lawrence Handler

Swannanoa - Robert Lawrence Handler, 76, of Swannanoa, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Pelican Healthcare.

Born in New Jersey to the late Robert D. and Betty Schnetler Handler, he worked for Mack Trucking Co. and was a veteran of the US Air Force.

Survivors include his brother, Tim Handler and sister, Joan Lockridge.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Father Matthew Leonard will officiate and burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
