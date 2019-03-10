Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel
962 Old US HWY 70-W
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Fitzpatrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Fitzpatrick Obituary
Robert Lee Fitzpatrick

Asheville - Robert Lee Fitzpatrick of Asheville born on February 16, 1945 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Charles George VA Valor Hospice Center. A native of Black Mountain he was the son of Louise Buchanan Alderson of Asheville; and the late William Calvin Fitzpatrick of Pine Bluff A.R. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Butler Fitzpatrick and his daughter Jennifer Lee Lane.

Robert is survived by his daughters Janet Martin and Stephanie Clark and her husband Christopher Clark both of Asheville; Sister Sharon Souther of Asheville and step father W.C. Alderson of Asheville; step children Mary Lynn Smith and Dale Lewis of Asheville; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

The memorial service for Robert will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 962 Old US HWY 70-W Black Mountain, N.C. 28711. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Charles George VA Valor Hospice Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C. 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.