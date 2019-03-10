|
Robert Lee Fitzpatrick
Asheville - Robert Lee Fitzpatrick of Asheville born on February 16, 1945 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Charles George VA Valor Hospice Center. A native of Black Mountain he was the son of Louise Buchanan Alderson of Asheville; and the late William Calvin Fitzpatrick of Pine Bluff A.R. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Butler Fitzpatrick and his daughter Jennifer Lee Lane.
Robert is survived by his daughters Janet Martin and Stephanie Clark and her husband Christopher Clark both of Asheville; Sister Sharon Souther of Asheville and step father W.C. Alderson of Asheville; step children Mary Lynn Smith and Dale Lewis of Asheville; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
The memorial service for Robert will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 962 Old US HWY 70-W Black Mountain, N.C. 28711. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Charles George VA Valor Hospice Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C. 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019