Robert Lee Parris
Arden - Robert Lee Parris, 68, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, SC he resided in Buncombe County since 1956, and was a graduate of T.C. Roberson High School. In his younger years he worked for Exxon and for the past 28 years he was a landscaper for Lewis Real Estate Company. He was a member of Skyland First Baptist Church. Robert was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Robert was a son of the late Walter Nunnally Parris and Myrtle Morris Parris. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Parris Rhodes; and brother, Walter Eugene Parris.
Surviving are his children: Rob Parris of Ringgold, GA, Erica Parris Ballew and husband Ron of Candler, and Jarrett Parris and wife Brandy of Weaverville; grandchildren: Shannon Fleming and husband Trenton, Karla Farmer, and Amber Farmer; 3 great grandchildren; niece, Kim Edlington; and nephews: Dusty Rhodes, Gene Parris, and David Parris.
Private services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020