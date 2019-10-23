Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Robert Lee Watkins

Robert Lee Watkins Obituary
Robert Lee Watkins

Black Mountain - Robert Lee Watkins, 79, of Black Mountain, passed away October 22, 2019.

Robert was born January 9, 1940 in Buncombe County to the late Clyde and Pearl Watkins. He was a volunteer fireman with Black Mountain Fire Department for 29 years, a Black Mountain auxiliary officer, a youth league soccer coach and referee, and spent 9 years as a youth counselor for Black Mountain United Methodist Church. Robert was also an active member of Acton United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Watkins and Joseph Clyde Watkins, Jr.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lynn Taylor Watkins; children, Peter Watkins (Kelly) and Karen Braswell (Patrick); sister, Ruth Norton; grandchildren, Liam and Declan Braswell, and Ensleigh Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00pm at Black Mountain United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00pm prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church or Black Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
