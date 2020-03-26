|
Robert Lemvel Blackwell, Jr, age 76 of Bennettsville, SC, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 at Highland House in Fayetteville, NC.
Bob was born on March 8, 1944 in Bennetsville, S.C. to the late Robert and Jessie Blackwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Carol Blackwell, and his two daughters, Beverly Moody and Jessica Blackwell.
Left to cherish his memory are two stepchildren, Tim Meade and wife, Corrine and Lisa Newsome; five grandchildren, Caleb, Jeb, Margaret Ellen, Brook and Spencer; one great grandchild, Annagail Moody; his brother, J. Breeden Blackwell and wife, Cathy; one nephew, Ryan T. Blackwell and wife, Annette and their two children, Tyler Breeden and Allison.
Bob graduated from Camden Military Academy. He attended Clemson University and was a proud Clemson Tiger. Later in life he graduated from Francis Marion College.
Bob was a veteran of the US Navy and served on the USS George Washington Nuclear Submarine. He enjoyed telling stories about his life on the submarine. His favorite story was the number of eggs he cooked each morning for the men. He retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company and during his working years he resided in Asheville, NC.
He was a faithful servant of the Lord and traveled on many mission trips in retirement. He built a library in the Philippines to honor his wife, Carol.
A graveside service will be held in Asheville, NC at Green Hills Cemetery, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM. He will be buried by his beloved wife Carol.
The family would like to thank his two caregivers for the last eighteen months, Carrie Ludd and Lisa Freeman. Also, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and the 8th floor. Special thanks to his favorite nurse Rachel Griffen.
His last days were under the care of Hospice, at Highland House Nursing Home. Hospice was a real comfort to the Blackwell family.
Services are entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC and also to Anders-Rice Funeral Home in Asheville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camden Military Academy in Camden, SC. 520-1 Camden, SC 29020.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020