Robert Lynn Jordan

Robert Lynn Jordan Obituary
Asheville - Robert Lynn Jordan, 64, of Asheville, North Carolina, died Friday, December 26, 2019 at Emerald Ridge under hospice care.

Robert was born in Asheville to Naomi Crisp and Paul Jordan. Between time in Asheville, he also lived in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Surviving Robert are his children, Amanda Simpkins and her spouse Matt of Asheville, North Carolina, and Bobby Jordan, Michael Jordan and Mark Jordan, all of Willimantic, Connecticut; siblings Gene Jordan, Faye Youngberg and Donna Jordan; grandchildren Rylie Henson and Kayson Simpkins of Asheville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Robert's niece, Tracy Wells, and her family for the continuous support provided over the last 15 years. Condolences may be shared at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
