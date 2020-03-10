Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Robert "Bobby" Morgan

Robert "Bobby" Morgan Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Morgan

Arden - Robert "Daddy Bob" Earl Morgan, 87, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Morgan was born in Buncombe County to the late Charles Marshall Morgan and Evelyn Helton Morgan. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.

Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as Superintendent from Ball Brothers Corporation and was a member of Biltmore Church. He was an avid golfer and clogged all over the country with the Smoky Mountain Cloggers.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Ball Morgan; three children, Robert "Chris" Morgan (Connie), Teresa Ellis (Richard) and Derek Morgan; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oakley.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Boy Scouts of America, Daniel Boone Council, 333 West Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -