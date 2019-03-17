|
Robert "Bobby" Morrow
Mills River - Robert "Bobby" Morrow, 63, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of Jean Collins Melton of Enka-Candler and the late William Eugene Morrow. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Frisbee.
Bobby was retired from Southern Pines and currently employed part-time at the Woodland Hills Ingles in the bakery department. He was also a US Air Force veteran. Bobby was well loved and will be deeply missed.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Luann Seay Morrow of South Carolina; sisters: Ginger Frisbee of Leicester, Donna Morrow of Burnsville, and Shannon Blankenship of Bradenton, FL; nieces: Brandi Morrow, and Summer Branch; and nephew, Chase Brown.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
The Morrow family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Woodland Hills Ingles, especially the ladies in the bakery, for their love and kindness shown to Bobby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28803, or online at www.bwar.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019