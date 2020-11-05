1/1
Robert Ned Bradley
Robert Ned Bradley

Arden, NC - Robert Ned Bradley, age 71, of Arden, NC, passed away on November 5, 2020, at his residence. He tired from the Black Mountain Center.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Leona Gunter Bradley; father, James Robert Bradley; and sisters, Lillie Jones and Jeanette Halford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Kay Bradley; daughter, Tonia Jackson; son, James (Jamie) Bradley; sister, Lois Jane Williams; brothers, Donald (Bud) Bradley, Ricky Bradley and twin brother, James Ted Bradley; grandchildren, Trent A. Bradley, Makayla Moore, and Cassidy Hope Jackson all from the local area.

Ned gave his life to Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior on October 22, 2020.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Christian Creek Church from 1:00 to 2:00pm. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at the church with Reverend Jason Queen officiating.

Burial will follow at Sky View Memorial Park.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
