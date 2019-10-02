|
Robert Nolan "Bob" Hunter
Midlothian, VA - After a long and courageous struggle with cancer, Robert Nolan "Bob" Hunter, age 70, of Midlothian, VA passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home.
Bob grew up in Swannanoa to the late William Bainbridge and Annie Wallin Hunter.
He was a 1967 graduate of Charles D. Owen High School and continued his schooling with a BS at East Tennessee State University, then finishing up at the University of NC, Chapel Hill, Dental Class of 1977. Bob was a dentist in private practice. Most of his 30+ years as a dentist were spent serving the veterans at various VAMC. He retired as Chief of Dental Services at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.
He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and caring spirit. His family was the most important aspect of his life. Bob loved spending time with his family and he loved to fish. He often made his own flies for fly-fishing, which he enjoyed with his son, Travis, who unexpectedly passed away 8 years ago in a mountain bike accident in Colorado.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rita Bowlin Hunter; daughter, Shannon Hunter McConville and husband, Chad; grandchildren, Lilah and Paxton McConville all of Midlothian, VA; sister, Cora Lee Hunter Brackett and husband, Teddy; niece, Faith Gardin and husband, Josh; great-nephew, Maverick Gardin (and his twin, Declan who is with Bob in heaven) of Swannanoa, NC; and nephew, Cliff Bowlin of Morristown, TN.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00pm at Rotary Park, 1001 N. Broadway St., Johnson City, TN, 37601.
Local arrangements are by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019