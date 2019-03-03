Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Calling hours
Following Services
Dr. Robert Owen, Jr.

Biltmore Forest - Dr. Robert H. Owen, Jr., 81, passed away at his home in Asheville February 27 after many years of Parkinson's Disease. Dr. Owen graduated from Wake Forest College in 1959, and from UNC Dental School in 1965. He began his dental practice that year in Asheville.

He grew up in Canton, NC where his parents shared a medical practice for fifty years. Dr. Owen graduated from Canton High School. He and his first wife, June Myers Owen, parented three sons: Robert H. Owen , III, known as Tripp, deceased in 2016; Scott Douglas Owen of Asheville; and Gregg Howard Owen of Charlotte. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Camryn Marie Owen of Charlotte, a sister Joan Braswell of Wake Forest, and brother, Charles L. Owen of Atlanta. His wife, Dianne Metcalf, predeceased him.

Dr. Owen enjoyed traveling and spending time in Isle of Palms and Wild Dunes. He was a sports fan and community advocate and a member of Toastmaster's Club. He was an active member of the N.C. Dental Society and the Buncombe County Dental Association, providing leadership when called upon.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home, 72 Long Shoals Road, Arden with Dr. George Braswell officiating. Friends will be received after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation online at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or to ALS Foundation online at http://www.alsa.org/donate/.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
