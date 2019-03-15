|
Rev. Robert Philip Selman
Alexander - Rev. Robert Philip Selman, 86, of Alexander, died Tuesday, March 12 at St. Joseph Hospital in Asheville after a brief illness. He was born August 4, 1932 in Detroit, MI. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna Reese, sons Bob of Alexander NC and Ron (and wife Jennifer) of Marshall NC, daughter Linda (and husband Greg) of Greenville NC, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him Pop Pop, and brother Tom of Hazel Park, MI. He was preceded in death by his son, Rick, parents George and Anna Selman and brothers Philip and George.
He served in the United States Navy and received a Korean War Service Medal. He was employed with Reichhold Chemicals in Ferndale, MI before moving his family to the mountains of Western North Carolina in 1969 to become a farmer. He was also employed by the State of North Carolina Department of Agriculture as a warehouse manager in Asheville NC.
Mr. Selman received his GED from AB Tech in 1980 and a diploma from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute in Hendersonville, NC in 1985. He served as pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Hot Springs NC, Trinity Baptist Church in Mars Hill NC, and Belva Baptist Church in Marshall NC. He served as supply or interim in 31 of the 48 churches in the French Broad Baptist Association. He served on the Ordination Council, and was Associational Sunday School Director, President of the Associational Pastors Conference, and both teacher and counselor at Associational Bible Camp. He was loved for his Chalk-Talks which incorporated his artistic abilities in his sermons. He was a talented acrylic painter and enjoyed giving his art as gifts to his family and friends. Everyone that knew him enjoyed his stories and witty sense of humor. He also volunteered at the Brian Center in Weaverville NC.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16 at Blue Ridge Funeral Service, 7626 HWY 213, Mars Hill, NC from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with funeral service to follow in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel. Members of Trinity Baptist Church will conduct the service. Interment will be at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 15, 2019