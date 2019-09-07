|
|
Robert "Bobby" Ponder
Hot Springs - Robert "Bobby" Ponder, 87, of Hot Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Bobby was born June 27, 1932 in Madison County to his late parents, Wade and Evelyn Ball Ponder. As the owner of Ponder Hardware for 50 years, he was always serving the community, whether on the school board, for which he spent 20 years, or as a Town of Hot Springs Alderman. He was well loved by everyone, claiming the title of "Papaw Bobby" from all the neighborhood children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Ponder Jr., and siblings, JN, Roy, Pauline and Pearl.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen S. Ponder; daughter, Debbie Ponder (Darell Ricker); daughter in-law, Rhonda Jennings; grandson, Daniel Foulks (Ashley); great grandsons, Dane Foulks and Landon Haston; sisters, Glenna and Dorothy; special cousins (like brothers), Lawrence and Herbert Ponder; special friend Ricky Riddle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Pastor Buddy Harwood and Larry Leake officiating. Pallbearers will be Isaac Harwell, Tyler Ball, Mark Snelson, Chris Sawyer, Josh Norton and Wendell Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Stills and Ed Wathen.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3:00 - 6:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview UMC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or Fairview UMC Cemetery, PO Box 583, Hot Springs, NC 28743.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019