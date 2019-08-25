Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" Reed Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bobby" Reed Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Reed, Jr.

Asheville - Robert "Bobby" Reed, Jr., 60, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019.

Bobby was born August 28, 1958 in Buncombe County. He enjoyed life and living it to the fullest. He also enjoyed music and helping others. Bobby was an avid and dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan, and he was of the Methodist faith. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Reed.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Betty Reed; and brother, John Reed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Duckworth and Rev. Kathleen Redeker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now