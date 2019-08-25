|
|
Robert "Bobby" Reed, Jr.
Asheville - Robert "Bobby" Reed, Jr., 60, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019.
Bobby was born August 28, 1958 in Buncombe County. He enjoyed life and living it to the fullest. He also enjoyed music and helping others. Bobby was an avid and dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan, and he was of the Methodist faith. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Reed.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Betty Reed; and brother, John Reed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Duckworth and Rev. Kathleen Redeker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019